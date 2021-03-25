(KMAland) -- The Royals homered four times in a win over the Diamondbacks while the Cardinals managed just two hits in a loss.
The MLB recap from Thursday:
Royals (14-7): The Royals rolled to a 10-1 win over the Diamondbacks (8-12). Carlos Santana, Jorge Soler, Adalberto Mondesi and Ryan McBroom all hit home runs for the Royals in the victory. Danny Duffy went the first 4 1/3 innings, struck out three and allowed just one run on four hits to get the win. Ervin Santana struck out seven in throwing the final three innings to get the save.
Cardinals (8-8): The Cardinals managed jut two hits in a 3-0 loss to the Astros (6-12). Tommy Edman and Nolan Arenado had one hit each while Daniel Ponce de Leon walked six in 4 1/3 innings and gave up three runs on five hits.