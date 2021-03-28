(KMAland) -- The Cardinals lost to the Marlins while the Royals and Brewers tied in spring training action Saturday.
Cardinals (8-9): The Marlins (13-5) scored twice in the 8th inning to take a 6-4 win over St. Louis. Paul Goldschmidt went deep and had two hits, Yadier Molina added three hits and Tyler O’Neill drove in two with two hits. Jack Flaherty struck out four in three innings of one-run ball.
Royals (14-8): The Royals tied for the fourth time this season, sharing a 6-6 stalemate with the Brewers (12-11). Kyle Isbel led the offense with two hits and two RBI while Erick Mejia also had two hits and scored twice. Brad Keller struck out six in four innings, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk.