(KMAland) -- The Royals took down the Rockies while the Cardinals were routed by the Nationals on Sunday in spring training action.
The rundown:
Royals (15-8): The Royals took a 6-3 win over the Rockies (12-14). Adalberto Mondesi and Ryan O’Hearn had a home run among two hits each and drove in two apiece to lead the Kansas City offense. Jorge Soler also had a pair of hits behind a staff that started with Mike Minor, who had six strikeouts in five innings while allowing one earned run on five hits and three walks.
Cardinals (8-10): The Cardinals struggled to an 11-3 loss to Washington (10-9). Tommy Edman had two hits for St. Louis in the defeat. Matthew Liberatore got the start and tossed 2 1/3 innings while giving up two runs on three hits.