(KMAland) -- The Royals walked off a winner while the Cardinals tied with the Mets on Monday in spring training baseball.
Royals (16-8): Gabriel Cancel delivered a walk-off hit, and Kansas City took down Cleveland (10-17), 5-4. Carlos Santana, Hunter Dozier and Ryan O’Hearn also went deep behind Brady Singer, who twirled five innings of shutout baseball with five strikeouts and two hits allowed.
Cardinals (8-10): The Cardinals scored a run in the bottom of the ninth to warrant a 3-3 tie with the Mets (11-11). Nolan Arenado and Edmundo Sosa both went deep for St. Louis with Sosa’s roundtripper tying the game. Adam Wainwright started and allowed two runs on three hits and a walk over 2 2/3 innings.