(KMAland) -- The Cardinals and Royals were both winners on Wednesday in spring training.
Cardinals (1-0): The Cardinals nabbed their first win of the spring with a 14-9 takedown of the Mets. Jose Rondon homered, tripled and drove in three while Ali Sanchez added a home run among two hits and two RBI of his own. Luken Baker had one hit, drove in three, walked twice and scored twice.
Royals (3-1): The Royals took a 6-5 six-inning win over the White Sox. Cam Gallagher had a two-run hit while Michael Taylor and Nick Heath also drove in one run. Richard Lovelady got one out to get the win, and Scott Barlow earns his second save with two strikeouts in one inning.