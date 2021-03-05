(KMAland) -- The Royals edged past the Reds while the Cardinals were routed in spring training baseball on Thursday.
Cardinals (1-1): The Cardinals were routed by the Astros (2-2), 14-0. St. Louis managed just three hits in the defeat, as Houston scored five runs each in the first and sixth innings. Alex Reyes did throw two shutout innings and struck out three for a lone bright spot.
Royals (4-1): The Royals nabbed a 5-3 win over the Reds (1-3). Ryan O’Hearn and Nick Pratto each hit home runs while Jesse Hahn, Jon Heasley, Jake Brentz, Colin Snider and Jake Newberry combined on five consecutive shutout innings with six strikeouts and jute four total baserunners allowed.