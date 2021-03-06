(KMAland) -- The Cardinals and Royals both lost in spring training action on Friday.
Cardinals (1-2): The Cardinals lost in walk-off fashion to the Nationals (1-3), 7-6. Andrew Knizner, Austin Dean and Lane Thomas had two hits each, and Thomas drove in a team-high three runs in the loss. John Gant gave up four runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two in 2 2/3 innings.
Royals (4-2): The Royals dropped a 7-5 decision to the Dodgers (3-1). Whit Merrifield doubled among two hits and Michael Taylor went deep and drove in two to lead KC. Brad Keller’s first start of the spring went three innings with one run on four hits and two walks.