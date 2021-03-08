(KMAland) -- The Cardinals and Royals both rallied late for wins on Sunday in spring training baseball.
Cardinals (2-2): The Cardinals scored four in the seventh and three in the eighth on their way to an 8-5 win over the Astros (2-5). Tyler O’Neill homered, singled and drove in three runs for the St. Louis offense. Adam Wainwright added three innings with five strikeouts.
Royals (6-2): The Royals scored three in the ninth to beat the Padres (3-5), 4-3. Seuly Matias drove in one run, and Kelvin Gutierrez hit a two-run go-ahead shot to spark the ninth-inning rally. Michael Taylor also went deep on the day. Jakob Junis started, threw three innings and struck out four while allowing one run on one hit.