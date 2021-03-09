(KMAland) -- The Cardinals and Royals both took defeats in spring training baseball action on Tuesday.
Cardinals (2-3): A five-run seventh inning led the Mets (4-3) to a 5-3 win over St. Louis. Justin Williams led the Cardinals with a home run among two hits, drove in a run and scored twice. Carlos Martinez threw three shutout innings to open the game, striking out three and walking two.
Royals (7-3): The Royals lost a 6-3 decision to the Mariners (2-3). Salvador Perez had two hits while Jorge Soler hit a two-run home for the Kansas City offense. Danny Duffy struggled through three innings, allowing five runs on six hits in three innings.