Kansas City Royals

(KMAland) -- The Royals had a big day at the plate in a win while the Cardinals tied with the Marlins on Monday in spring training baseball.

Cardinals (2-2): St. Louis and Miami (4-1) tied, 7-7, on Monday. The Cardinals were led by Tyler O’Neill, who had one hit and three RBI. Daniel Ponce de Leon led on the mound with four strikeouts in two innings of one-run relief.

Royals (7-2): The Royals smashed four home runs in a 10-3 win over the Athletics (3-4). Carlos Santana, Salvador Perez, Bobby Witt Jr. and Hunter Dozier all went deep with Santana adding a single and driving in three. Brady Singer tossed three innings, struck out five and gave up one run on one hit and two walks.

