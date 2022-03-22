(KMAalnd) -- The Royals and Cardinals both stayed undefeated with wins on Tuesday in spring training baseball.
Royals (3-0): The Royals kept things rolling in the spring with a 5-3 victory over the Athletics (1-2). Brewer Hicklen and Bobby Witt Jr. both went deep while Hunter Dozier and Whit Merrifield added two hits to top the offense. Angel Zerpa tossed two hitless innings to start, and Austin Cox struck out three in two hitless frames of his own. Jake Brentz (1-0) had one inning of clean ball in relief to get the win, and Scott Barlow struck out one in the ninth for his first save of the spring.
Cardinals (4-0): The Cardinals were 4-3 winners over the Marlins (3-1). Nolan Arenado and Brendan Donovan both hit home runs to lead St. Louis in the win. Dakota Hudson opened with two shutout innings before John Woodford (1-0) struck out three in two shutout frames of his own to get the win. Juan Carlos Oviedo added two more shutout innings in relief. Andre Pallante worked a clean ninth for his first save of the spring.