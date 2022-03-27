(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals both took Ls on Sunday in spring training baseball.
Royals (5-3): The Royals lost a 13-12 slugfest to the Cubs (5-4). Ryan O’Hearn hit two home runs, drove in two and scored three times to lead the 14-hit offensive attack for Kansas City. Emmanuel Rivera had two hits and two RBI, MJ Melendez had a two-run hit and Kyle Isbel smacked a solo home run. Angel Zerpa struggled through 2 1/3 innings, walking three and allowing three runs. Collin Snider (0.2 IP) and Jake Brentz (1 IP) were the only Royals pitchers to have scoreless appearances.
Cardinals (5-3): St. Louis lost a 7-3 game to the Mets (5-3). Harrison Bader and Alec Burleson had two hits each for the Cardinals while Anderson Tejeda hit a pinch-hit home run for the Cardinals. Dakota Hudson threw three innings, allowing four runs on three hits and a walk while striking out four in the loss.