(Underwood) -- The Underwood girls track team enters Tuesday Western Iowa Conference Meet as the presumptive favorite, thanks to some strong performers in the jumps and sprints.
The Eagles showed their strength in those departments last weekend at the Drake Relays.
Alizabeth Jacobsen took 24th in the high jump, and Jordyn Reimer finished 21st in the high jump. The Eagles also participated in the 4x100 and shuttle hurdle relays with respective finishes of 14th and 12th.
"It's a great experience for the kids to get up there," said Underwood Coach Eric Hjelle. "The high jump could have gone better, but it was a good experience. Jordyn jumped solid. Maybe not the best she could, but it was still pretty solid. The shuttle PR'd in the field we were up against, and the 4x100 finished 14th out of 96 teams."
Tieler Hull has the Eagles' fastest 100 time (12.61), Aliyah Humphrey leads the 200 (27.21), 400 (59.90) and 800 (2:25.07), Georgia Paulson paces the 1500 (5:58.90) and 3000 (13:04.62), Hailey Martin is their top 100-meter hurdler (16.24), and Ellie Hackett leads the way in the 400 hurdles (1:13.25).
Josey Rosas (30-11.00) and Delaney Ambrose (84-00.00) have the Eagles' best throws in the shot put and discus, while Allie Witt, Haley Stangl and Kinsley Ferguson have done a little of everything.
The Eagles' success in the sprints and the relays has been pivotal to their success.
"We have a great speed program going through the PE program," Hjelle said. "It's helped us but made everyone a 100 and 200 runner, and nobody wants to run 400 and 800s. We've struggled with depth in those events, but we have some depth in the 100 and 200s.
Underwood has been a contender in every meet they've attended this season and should contend for a WIC title Tuesday night in Avoca.
While they're the obvious favorite, Coach Hjelle says his team's approach to the meet is still in the air.
"We're on the fence with what we'll do," he said. "We put a lineup together that could score points, but we might run a district lineup and go that route. That would open the door for Treynor or Riverside. We'll have some successful events. If we put the right things together, we can pull it out. Either way, I'm sure it will be a good night."
Adam Kiesel (@AdamKiesel22) has reports from the WIC Meet on Tuesday night. Check out the full interview with Coach Hjelle below.