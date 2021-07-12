(Clarinda) -- Steve Spurgeon Jr. threw a gem, and the Clarinda A’s took a 6-0 win over Chillicothe on Sunday evening.
Spurgeon Jr. went seven shutout innings, allowing just two hits and walking four while striking out six. Jonathan Carlos followed with two shutout frames and three strikeouts to finish the combined two-hit shutout.
Offensively, Mason Maners had two hits and two RBI, Trevor Andrews added a hit and two RBI and Isaac Lopez posted a pair of hits for the A’s, which improve to 26-4 overall and 21-3 in the MINK League.
The A’s are back in action on Monday night at Sedalia with a 7:00 first pitch.