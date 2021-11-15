(Council Bluffs) -- St. Albert alum and current Northwest Missouri State soccer player Teagan Blackburn earned the MIAA Scholar-Athlete Honor on Monday.
Blackburn -- a third-team All-MIAA selection -- was one of five Bearcats to earn this distinction, joining Letycia Bonifacio, Kaylie Rock, Madi McKeever and Sydney Mueller.
Blackburn currently holds a 3.78 GPA in business management.
Teammates Emilie Swaerd and Maddie Taylor earned the distinguished Academic Excellence Award, which goes to student-athletes with a 4.00 GPA.
Eighteen Northwest Missouri State soccer players were also named to the MIAA's Academic Honor Roll. View the full release here.