Teagan Blackburn, Northwest Missouri State
Photo: Northwest Missouri State athletics

(Council Bluffs) -- St. Albert alum and current Northwest Missouri State soccer player Teagan Blackburn earned the MIAA Scholar-Athlete Honor on Monday. 

Blackburn -- a third-team All-MIAA selection -- was one of five Bearcats to earn this distinction, joining Letycia Bonifacio, Kaylie Rock, Madi McKeever and Sydney Mueller.

Blackburn currently holds a 3.78 GPA in business management.

Teammates Emilie Swaerd and Maddie Taylor earned the distinguished Academic Excellence Award, which goes to student-athletes with a 4.00 GPA. 

Eighteen Northwest Missouri State soccer players were also named to the MIAA's Academic Honor Roll. View the full release here

