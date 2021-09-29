(Maryville) -- St. Albert alum Teagan Blackburn has found the net at will during the early stages of her sophomore year, and it has led Northwest Missouri State women's soccer program to a strong start.
"Things have been great," she said on Wednesday's Upon Further Review. "We have a great team this year. If we keep working hard, we will do great things and accomplish a lot."
The confidence is well-deserved.
The Bearcats sit at 4-3-1 after beating No. 13 Missouri Western and tying with No. 19 Central Missouri. Blackburn points to the upset win over rival Mo. West -- where she scored the game-winning goal in the 89th minute -- as the brightest spot for her team.
"Beating Mo. West was a big one," she said. "That was a big step for our team. I think we continue to compete and do big things."
Blackburn has six of Northwest's 15 goals this season and has scored in five matches. The Bearcats were 1-2 and shut out twice in contests where Blackburn hasn't scored.
"I just stay focused," she said. "I like to focus on what I need to work on personally and how I can help the team. We've just all been working well together. We feel comfortable with any combination of players. That goes a long way with our team, so to come out with those wins has been great. And we are also learning from those losses."
Blackburn's stellar sophomore campaign, and her team's success, comes after COVID canceled the 2020 season. However, the Bearcats returned many contributors this year.
"We still went through practices but didn't have competitions," she said. "I think that lit a fire under our team. We were just ready to get out there, compete and show what we had been building."
While the program continues to grow, Blackburn says her individual game is also improving.
"In college, the speed of the game is a lot faster," she said. "It took a while to adjust, but I've gotten a lot more comfortable in my role. Knowing where to be on the field is where I've grown the most."
Northwest has not won more than seven games since 2012. With 10 regular-season matches remaining, the Bearcats certainly have a shot at posting one of their best seasons in quite some time.
"We have to scope out what things we need to do as a team to control the opponents and adjust," she said. "But I would say other teams are worried about us, so we have to play our game."
Personally, Blackburn hopes her approach leads to more team success.
"Give 100% every practice," she said. "In practice is where you get better. From there, the team will come together."
Northwest returns to action on Friday against Washburn. Click below to hear the full interview with Blackburn.