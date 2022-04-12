(KMAland) -- Former St. Albert standout Cael McLaren continued his improvement and success in wrestling during a strong debut season at Cornell College this past winter.
McLaren, who joined KMA’s Upon Further Review on Tuesday, went 36-9 this past season for the Rams.
“It was a pretty good year overall,” McLaren said. “I wanted to start, but I ended up losing in a wrestle-off with a senior. That was a blessing in disguise because it allowed me to focus on my technique throughout the season.”
Focusing on that technique throughout the year was key for McLaren, who saw major improvement. And that fits perfectly with his ascent over the years, as he continues to make major strides year to year.
“When you get into a college room, they can pick apart any move,” McLaren said. “There are so many things you can improve on, and there’s definitely a strength aspect of it all. Everyone is so strong, and you’re not going to get free points on anyone.”
McLaren wrestled this year at 184 and had 12 pins, six major decision and three tech falls. He claimed a tournament championship at the Central Last Chance invite in February. However, one of his most memorable highlights this season actually came in a loss.
“I had three matches with a guy who was ranked 10th in the nation,” McLaren said. “The first time I wrestled him he tech’ed me in the first period. The second time we wrestled he beat me 9-2, and the third time he beat me 7-2. And I got a takedown on him. So, I feel like that showed I improved throughout the season and can compete with a high level guy.”
With a taste of the college atmosphere and competition, McLaren says he is going to come back with some big goals.
“First thing is to be a national qualifier next year,” he said. “After that, All-American and national champ.”
Listen to much more with McLaren from Tuesday’s UFR below.