(Council Bluffs) -- The latest stop on Garret Reisz's collegiate baseball career has been the most successful for the St. Albert alum.
The 2018 KMAland Offensive Player of the Year has shined on the mound at Keiser University -- an NAIA program in West Palm Beach, Florida.
"I've been feeling good," Reisz said. "It feels good to get a lot of opportunities and innings. It's going good so far."
His career has featured a handful of stops and some ups and downs. He followed a spectacular tenure at St. Albert with a stint at DMACC before transferring to Creighton.
However, Reisz ultimately decided to leave Creighton after playing sparingly.
"It was a tough decision," he said. "But I wanted to get out of the Midwest. And I felt this was the best opportunity."
Reisz's next stop at the collegiate level came in an unexpected place -- Keiser.
"They reached out," he said. "I hadn't heard of them until they reached out. I researched them, and they are a very successful program. I got along with the head coach and pitching coach, so I decided to take my talents there."
Reisz has capitalized on the warm winter and spring weather in Florida, compiling a 7-1 record, 2.78 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 68 innings of work while leading the Seahawks to a 25-15 record.
"I feel good, but I can still get better," Reisz said about his season.
Reisz was a two-way player at St. Albert, so the transition to just pitching has been exciting and challenging.
"I never really became a pitcher until I got to college," he said. "I've always had a good arm, but honing in on command has helped me. That comes with opportunities and getting more innings."
Reisz tossed some gems this year, most notably his complete game, four-hit performance against USC Beaufort on April 2nd.
"My most recent start (against USC Beaufort) is probably my best start," he said. "I went nine innings, no runs and only on 91 pitches. That's unlike me. Usually, my pitch count gets high, but I threw strikes with my fastball."
Reisz has struck out 33 batters in 31 2/3 innings while surrendering only nine earned runs in his last five starts. The fastball has been his go-to, but he says focusing on other pitches has been important."
"If I can get a secondary pitch working, that helps me out in the long run," he said. "It's challenging, but tweaking things and trying things out is what you have to do as a pitcher. If you work on it long enough, you'll figure it out."
When this season ends, Reisz still has one year of eligibility.
"If I don't get any professional opportunities, I plan to go back to Keiser," he said.
Check out the full interview with Reisz below.