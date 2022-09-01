(Fargo) -- Former St. Albert star Luke Waters has grown accustomed to winning.
He did plenty of it at St. Albert, then continued his winning ways at Iowa Western. Those winning ways didn't change when he made the next step in his college football career at North Dakota State -- the reigning FCS national.
Waters is back for his second year with the Bison and ready to contribute in any way possible after a strong offseason.
"(The offseason) was really big for me," Waters said on Thursday's Upon Further Review. "It was fun getting acclimated and trying to be the best I can for the upcoming fall."
Waters starred at running back for St. Albert while helping guide the Falcons to state semifinal trips in 2016 and 2017. He stayed close to home for his first two years of college, contributing to a 16-4 two-year stretch for Iowa Western in 2019 and 2020.
Waters' knack for successful programs reached a championship level last year when he played a role in the Bison's ninth title in the past 11 seasons.
"Nothing is better than winning," he said. "Coming from St. Albert, I have the foundation of what it takes to win. It was surreal the moment the horn sounded at the national title game. It's a moment I'll never forget. It's one of the best feelings I've ever had."
Waters served as a fullback last year, appearing in 12 games.
"Last year was a learning experience for me," he said. "The playbook was hard to get down, but I got more comfortable as the season went on. I tried to do my part when my number was called to help the team win games."
Waters didn't record a carry, but he paved the way for a North Dakota State rushing attack that rushed for 4,209 yards and 45 touchdowns.
"We take so much pride in running the ball," Waters said. "Not many teams run our style. It speaks to how the coaches prepare us and how hard the guys work to go out there and do what we do."
Waters expects much of the same for his second year at North Dakota State.
"I'm striving to play as much as I can," he said. "Whatever the coaching staff needs, they know I'll step in and give it my all."
The Bison are seeking their 10th state title in the past 12 years. Waters says that mission is an unspoken goal.
"It's in everybody's head," he said. "But our focus right now is game one. We preach not looking forward. Just attack each day with a level of dedication and determination. We'll see where that takes us."
North Dakota State opens their season on Saturday against Drake. Check out the full interview with Waters below.