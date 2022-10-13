Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Clear. Windy this evening. Low 34F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Clear. Windy this evening. Low 34F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.