(Council Bluffs) -- St. Albert graduate Sam Wilber has been a vital part to Iowa Western football's 6-0 start.
Wilber is the Reivers' starting kicker and has taken the role head-on with two Iowa Community College Athletic Conference Special Teams Player of the Week honors.
"I'm very happy," Wilber said. "I'm glad I've contributed to the team. I've had to make big kicks."
Wilber has buried nine of his 14 field goals and is 24-for-25 on point after attempts.
His most recent ICCAC Special Teams Player of the Week honor came this week. Wilber buried four field goals in Iowa Western's 26-0 win over Snow College.
"I've never kicked that many in a game before," Wilber said.
Wilber's emergence as a contributor to NJCAA power seemed unlikely when he graduated high school.
After a strong prep career for the Falcons, Wilber committed to Benedictine College.
However, a change of heart brought him back to Council Bluffs.
"When I got to Benedictine, I saw where my future was," he said. "I wanted to play at a big school. Iowa Western does a good job at getting players to the next level, so I knew I'd have the opportunity here."
Wilber beat out seven other kickers for the starting role.
"I didn't think I'd be the starter," he said. "But I knew things would work out for me if I stayed consistent with my game."
Wilber admits he was nervous in his first few appearances, but he's grown more confident.
"In high school, I was always way too worried," Wilber said. "The little experience I got at Benedictine gave me experience. Having success at Iowa Western gives me confidence to perform at an even bigger level."
As Iowa Western continues to rack up wins and Wilber drills kicks, he hopes it leads to more collegiate opportunities.
"If I keep doing what I'm doing, something will work out for me."
Iowa Western is off this week and returns to action on October 22nd against Butler Community College.
Click below to hear the full interview with Wilber.