(Council Bluffs) -- St. Albert alum Lauren Williams has kicked off her college volleyball career in a successful style.
Williams has played a large part in Midland's early success -- a 15-2 record and #3 ranking in the NAIA National Coaches Poll.
"Everything has been going pretty good," Williams said on Friday's Upon Further Review. "My freshman year was a little nerve-wracking, but I think it's fun. I love the girls, and it's been a good experience so far."
Williams has 2.41 kills and 0.7 blocks per set.
"I think I'm exceeding my expectations," she said. "I knew I had a chance to make an impact."
Williams feels her experiences at St. Albert prepared her for the transition to the collegiate level.
"The conference I played in was super competitive," she said. "The competition helped me go into college."
Williams has become a student of the game during her time at Midland, and it's helping produce results.
"I'm watching film constantly," she said. "Coach (Paul Giesselmann) always talks about knowing the open spots and where you can hit to."
Her attention to detail has shown in her blocking abilities.
"Blocking has been huge for me lately," Williams said. "College is faster-paced than high school, so I had to transition to that. It was hard, but I think it's paying off."
The Warriors entered the year as a preseason top five team and have lived up to the hype.
"It's the little details we perfect," Williams said. "Every ball matters in every practice because it makes us better. I love these girls and this place. I'm enjoying my team here, the winning and the lessons learned."
Williams and her team return to action on Friday night against Morningside. Check out the full interview with Williams below.