(Council Bluffs) -- St. Albert has announced the hiring of Donnie Woods as its new head football coach.
Woods, a native of Tampa, Florida, is a former three-year starter on the offensive line at the University of Maryland and has coached in Council Bluffs since 2009.
Woods helped start the Iowa Western football program, serving as the offensive line coach and run game coordinator for five years. Woods has also been the defensive coordinator at Thomas Jefferson and offensive coordinator at Iowa Western and Lewis Central.
