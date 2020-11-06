(Logan) -- St. Albert picked up their eighth consecutive victory, nabbed a revenge win and advanced to the Dome all in one night Friday.
The Falcons (8-2) beat the last team to beat them in a 24-0 Class A state quarterfinal victory that sends them back to the UNI-Dome and a state semifinal for the first time since 2017.
“We’re excited to be there,” Coach Jake Driver told KMA Sports. “We’re going to get to work and prepare our tails off.”
St. Albert scored the lone first-half touchdown before adding on in the second half, including a pick-six from senior Sam Rallis.
“We focused on stopping their run and locking them up man on man,” Rallis said. “I just read the pass, undercut it and found a crease.”
Rallis is one of 12 seniors that helped the Falcons turn around an 0-2 start into a 13th state semifinal appearance.
“They had a gut check,” Coach Driver said. “When (Lo-Ma) handed it to us at home, we wanted to put it back on our seniors. At that point, they were 10-10 in their career. How do you want to be remembered? They have much more talent than that, and I said if we do the little things and continue to improve each week we’d have an opportunity to meet them again.”
The Falcons lost that week two matchup to the Panthers, 28-7, and were “gutted” in the run game, according to Rallis.
“Our kids settled in,” Driver added. “They trusted in what we were asking them to do, and we made some big plays. They did their assignments. When you do that, positive things are going to happen.”
Offensively, quarterback Brendan Monahan had 138 yards rushing on 19 carries to lead the way.
“A lot of credit to our guys up front,” he said. “They got an insanely good push, and they brought a ton of effort tonight.”
St. Albert will play in the Dome next Friday against Grundy Center in a Class A semifinal at 12:30. Listen to the play-by-play on KMA-FM 99.1. View interviews with Driver, Rallis and Monahan below.