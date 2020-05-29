(Council Bluffs) -- The St. Albert Falcons return plenty of arms and the best hitting team in the Hawkeye Ten. This year, they hope to take advantage of their strengths and return to the state tournament.
"The kids are really excited," Coach Duncan Patterson said. "The kids have been talking about last year, and they want to improve on that."
Coach Patterson says his team was optimistic a season would happen, but also concerned it might not.
"There was a lot of concern about the season being completely canceled," he said. "We were trying to keep the kids positive."
The Falcons went 24-14 last season in a rigorous Hawkeye Ten. They qualified for a Class 1A substate final, but lost 4-3 to Martensdale-St. Marys.
While the Falcons were eyeing a return trip to Des Moines, they had to replace four of their top seven hitters last season. This year, they return their top three hitters from last season, graduated just two seniors and will gain a handful of new roster members thanks to a co-op with Heartland Christian.
"There's seven guys returning from the lineup," Patterson said. "That's exciting."
The Falcons threw 15 different pitchers last year, and 13 of them return this year. Patterson feels having so many arms at his disposal will benefit them during a shortened season.
"Our main goal the last couple years was to develop some pitchers," he said. "With throwing that many guys, I think that does help their mentality, helps them develop and it should help this year with the condensed season. We could go to a lot of different guys on any given night."
Senior Lance Wright posted a 1.56 ERA with 28 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings last season. Junior Jeff Miller saw 35 2/3 innings of action last year and fanned 26 batters. Luke Hubbard, Bennett Heisterkamp, Eric Matthai, Brett Klussman, Isaac Sherrill, Braden Scott, Carter White and Cy Patterson were also among the many who saw time on the bump last year.
Offensively, the Falcons hit a Hawkeye Ten-best .336 as a team with 10 homers and 95 extra-base hits.
"We've always stressed to be very aggressive," Patterson said. "The first pitch might be the best one you get, so we're going to go up there swinging. We really don't like to walk."
Wright hit .371 in the leadoff spot last year, but will likely move in the lineup. Cy Patterson hit .500 with more extra-base hits (22) than singles (21) while Ryan Genereux, Klussman, Heisterkamp and company will also look to pick up where they left off last season.
The Hawkeye Ten figures to be a gauntlet this season with Lewis Central, Harlan and St. Albert all returning really strong pieces from last year's teams that stood atop the conference while Clarinda, Shenandoah, Creston and Kuemper Catholic also return some nice pieces.
Obviously, the Falcons would love to contend for a Hawkeye Ten crown, but the number one goal is to put themselves in a position to return to the state tournament.
"Our main goal is to get ready for districts," Patterson said. "That substate game has kind of bitten us, but that's the goal, get to that substate final and go from there."
The Falcons are slated to begin the season on June 15th at home against Harlan. The complete interview with Coach Patterson can be heard below.