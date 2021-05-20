(Council Bluffs) -- The St. Albert baseball team enters the season with hefty expectations, but they know it will be a work in progress.
"It kinda started slow," Coach Duncan Patterson said. "We've not had a practice with everyone yet. It's disappointing, but we are working with it and getting done what we can."
The Falcons' experience and maturity prepared them for this.
"They played some spring ball and prepared over the winter," Patterson said. "A lot of the kids got some reps. They've worked hard."
Last year, St. Albert posted a 21-2 record, won the Hawkeye Ten Conference and reached the state tournament. Their trip to Des Moines came to a premature exit when they lost a thriller to Newman Catholic in the 1A quarterfinals. Last season's success, and heart-breaking end, has given Coach Patterson's squad some excitement and motivation.
"The seniors have talked about it," he said. "It was unbelievable how it turned out. They still talk about that last game and the what-ifs. They've thought about it all winter. They are going to do what they can to get back there."
The Falcons have the horses to return to Des Moines, too.
Senior Jeff Miller was the Falcons' go-to starter last year. Miller made eight starts and posted a 5-1 record, 2.25 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings. Luke Hubbard made four starts with a 2.62 ERA and 26 strikeouts. Eric Matthai posted a 2.16 ERA in 22 2/3 innings. Cy Patterson worked as their closer with five saves and a 1.20 ERA. Patterson also anticipates some of their younger arms to see some innings as well.
"We should be pretty set," he said. "We have to quit giving free bases and keep runners off base. We don't hold runners well, so we've worked on that."
Offensively, Cy Patterson -- the reigning KMAland Offensive Player of the Year -- returns after hitting .627/.716/1.068 and driving in 42 runs, the third-most in the state.
"He wants to expand on that," Coach Patterson said. "He's trying to build up his power numbers. We've got to have a guy that can hit behind him or else teams will throw around him."
They should have plenty of dudes capable of fulfilling that role, such as Isaac Sherrill (.449/.512/.609), Matthai (.383/.580/.383), Brett Klusman (.318/.439/.394), Brendan Monahan (.281/.368/.375), Jaxson Lehnen (.271/.435/.271) and Daniel McGrath (.250/.354/.393).
"We can probably hit with anybody," Patterson said.
The Falcons have 36 games on their schedule, including six in the first six days. Patterson hopes their busy slate will force them to build some depth and prime them for another deep postseason run.
"Our goal is to be at the top of the Hawkeye Ten," Patterson said. "The record might not be the best, but we are going to develop these players and get them ready for postseason play."
St. Albert opens their season on Monday against ACGC. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Patterson.