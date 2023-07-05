(Council Bluffs) – The St. Albert baseball team put together a complete team effort en route to a district semifinal win Wednesday night.
The Falcons (21-17) exploded for multiple runs in each of the first three innings and rolled past Fremont-Mills 13-0 in five innings to move into a district final.
"This is probably one of their most complete games," said Head Coach Duncan Patterson. "What we tried to do in the season is just wear them down. You play five or six games, and it comes to postseason where it's one or two, I think they're prepared that way."
St. Albert got the bats going early, totaling 11 hits and taking advantage of six F-M errors in the field.
"We jumped on them early," said Jeremiah Sherrill. "We were told to play for each other, and we did that. We scored runs early, which we've not done the whole until the past couple of games, so it was good to do that."
After a scoreless top of the first, St. Albert scratched across two runs in the bottom half. Sherrill singled and came around to score on a wild pitch, while Brendan Monahan reached on a fielder’s choice and scored on a sacrifice fly from Cael Hobbs.
In the bottom of the second, the Falcons blew it open with a seven-run inning, highlighted by a bases-loaded triple from Sherrill.
"They put a shift on us and they pitched us away, so we just hit it where they pitched, used the opposite field and good things happened," said Sherrill.
St. Albert kept its foot on the gas in the third, tallying four more runs – including two on an RBI double from Monahan.
"We talked about using the whole field, and to take what they were giving us," said Patterson. "I think their lefty was trying to throw us outside. We were just kind of going with it and a lot of them fell."
With the offense behind him, Falcon pitcher Cael Hobbs kept putting up zeroes on the mound. He finished off the five-inning shutout with four strikeouts, allowing only three hits and one walk.
"He's been our workhorse," said Patterson. "He's kind of a hidden treasure that we have. His name's not really out there, but he has a decent arm, and he battles and pounds the zone."
Sherrill led the Falcon offense, going 3-for-4 with three RBI and a triple. Monahan added three RBI of his own with two hits and three runs scored.
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Sherrill and Patterson in a video you can view below.
F-M got hits from Brady Owen, JT Mahaney and Luke Madison in the loss.