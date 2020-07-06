(Council Bluffs) — The St. Albert bats came to life in the middle innings, as the Falcons ran away with an impressive 12-3 win over Underwood Monday night.
In a battle that featured two teams ranked in the top four of their respective classes, St. Albert scored the final 12 runs to snag a come-from-behind win.
“These guys have had a couple days off, so they were a little rusty,” said St. Albert Head Coach Duncan Patterson. “That first time around, their pitcher got us. We made some in-game adjustments and they were actually helping each other and talking to each other. That’s really helping us.”
Underwood scratched first, as Landon Nelson mashed a home run to straightaway center field to leadoff the second inning. The Eagles added a second run in the frame on a two-out error by the Falcons. Underwood tacked on another run to start the fourth when Coby Fink singled, moved to second on a groundout and scored on a Nick Ravlin RBI single.
That’s when the Falcon bats came to life. St. Albert plated five runs in the bottom of the fourth, getting an RBI groundout from Daniel McGrath, a Lance Wright two-RBI double, a wild pitch to score a run and a Brett Klusman RBI single.
After a scoreless top of the fifth, St. Albert scored six more runs. Cy Patterson and Wright both walked with the bases loaded to force in runs, Isaac Sherrill hit an RBI single, Klusman walked to force in a run, Wright scored on a wild pitch and Jaxson Lehnen had an RBI groundout to push the lead to 11-3.
The Falcons added an insurance run in the sixth, as Sherrill collected another RBI via a bases-loaded walk. St. Albert left the bases loaded in the sixth, which was perhaps the only dark spot of the game as the Falcons left 13 total runners stranded.
Patterson got on base five times, scored twice and drove in a run to pace the St. Albert offense. Wright drove in three runs and reached base four times, while Sherrill and Klusman each drove in two. Jeff Miller pitched the first four innings, allowing two earned runs and striking out two, while Sherrill hurled the final three innings without allowing a hit.
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Sherrill, Duncan Patterson, Cy Patterson and Assistant Coach Mike Klusman in a video interview you can view below.
Underwood got hits from Ravlin, Blake Hall, Nelson and Zach Teten in the loss. Teten took the loss on the mound, allowing five runs — only one earned — in four innings of work.