(Council Bluffs) -- St. Albert boys bowling nabbed three wins and broke a school record a week ago. One of the standouts of the week for the Falcons was freshman Evan White – the reigning Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week.
“Everything was going well for me and for the team,” White told KMA Sports on Wednesday’s Upon Further Review. “Everything was just right, and it’s been going great lately. I think we’re in a great spot, especially heading towards districts.”
According to our research, White – a Missouri Valley student – posted two of the top four series among KMAland bowlers last week. His 532 in a triangular with Thomas Jefferson and Lewis Central was the top number while his 468 against Tri-Center was fourth.
“That 532 was insane,” White said. “I had a 290 in my second game, which topped my high game, and it felt great to get past that 10th frame. On Friday, we ended up breaking the school record.”
St. Albert’s 3,184 total pins came with a pair of freshmen – White and Cole Pekney – along with two sophomores (Adam Denny and Jackson Wigington), a junior (Hayden Piskorski) and a senior (Jake Denny). That group had the highest Baker series in KMAland for the week with an 1123.
“It’s awesome,” White said. “The energy is just like nothing else, especially in that Baker. When we start getting in the groove and everyone starts getting on the energy gets insane. We weren’t missing. It was just an incredible day.”
White and his team will hope for more incredible days in the near future as they start to turn their attention towards the postseason.
“We’ve really been pushing it lately,” White added. “We really focus on (eliminating) those opens and not missing spares. We like to have fun, but heading into districts we need to clean up those spares. That will really bring up our scores, and if we can pick up some more spares I think we’ll come out victorious.”
Hear the complete interview with White from Wednesday’s KMAland Catch Up on Upon Further Review below.