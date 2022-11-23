(Council Bluffs) -- Coming off a dominant campaign a year ago, the St. Albert boys bowling team is gearing up for another promising season at the lanes.
The Falcons return two of their top three bowlers, Adam Denny and Evan White, from a team that won all but one contest in 2021-22.
“It’s immense competition,” St. Albert head coach Mike Klusman said. “It started with White coming in as a freshman and he’s kind of propelled this team to good playing and practice habits. [White and Denny] are extremely competitive, those two, and I only anticipate them getting better. Both of them have the capability to win another state title individually, but our main goal is to win the state title as a team and it starts with those two. They’re leaders, they’re relentless and they compete against each other every single day, which trickles down to the other guys. It’s pretty exciting.”
Both White and Denny have taken home KMAland Male Bowler of the Year honors in each of the past two years, and they’ll look to continue the stellar streak of play entering a new season.
Meanwhile, St. Albert also returns two more starters in Cole Pekny and Jackson Wigington, both of whom were major contributors to the team’s success a year ago.
Even with four solid bowlers spearheading the championship aspirations, the Falcons remain diligent in practice.
“We’ve gotta fill those last two spots, but we’ve got five or six guys that already are averaging 185 or better,” Klusman said. “Once you have your best bowlers established, the team’s always open, so if somebody starts to get hot on JV, you’re always replaceable. The scores don’t lie [and it’s] next man up, which keeps the competition every single practice pretty tough.”
Sans a loss to Clarinda in the season opener, St. Albert ran roughshod through its schedule last year, winning both the Hawkeye Ten Conference championship and the state qualifying meet.
However, there is still unfinished business for the Falcons, who despite being one of the favorites to win the Class 1A state title last season, were tripped up in the first round of the state tournament by Comanche.
“I know a lot of people would say that the first time you make it to state that you learn stuff, and that’s what being a coach is about and that’s what being a competitor is about, you kind of learn in situations,” Klusman said. “I wouldn’t necessarily say we choked [against Comanche] and gave it away. We just got caught scoreboard watching and we know we left it on the table. We don’t ever make excuses, we just find solutions. Our solution this year is just to finish. I’m making practices so competitive that when we get to the [state] tournament, it should be no big deal.”
St. Albert’s returning starters have taken every measure possible to ensure they’re ready for the big stage this season.
“White bowls every weekend in some tournament in multiple states; it’s his passion,” Klusman. “Wigington and Denny also enter open tournaments. It’s great competition and they love the sport of bowling. I know we felt like last year we left the championship on the table, I believe we were the best team in the entire state, I’m gonna feel that way this year. It’s immense pressure but they’re gonna rise to the occasion and those [offseason] tournaments do nothing but help them.”
The Falcons open their 2022-23 campaign with a home triangular against Clarinda and Tri-Center at Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs.
Hear the full interview with Klusman below.