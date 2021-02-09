(Council Bluffs) -- It's been a dream season for the St. Albert boys bowling team, who heads into Friday's Hawkeye Ten Tournament with an unblemished record.
The Falcons are 19-0 on the season and 14-0 against Hawkeye Ten opponents.
"It's been real enjoyable watching this team develop over the season," Coach Mike Klusman said. "A lot of things have obviously gone our way to this point, but we still have a long way to go."
The expectations were high coming into the season for St. Albert after missing the state tournament by five pins, but not even they saw this coming.
"We came really close," Klusman said. "The team just bought in. It was their goal to make it to state. We set a plan and are sticking to it, but to say we planned on being where we are now, nobody plans that."
Many of the Falcons' wins have been dominant, but there is one that wasn't -- a four-pin victory over Denison-Schleswig last Tuesday. A mathematical error in that match almost ended the Falcons' undefeated season, according to Klusman.
"Denison was done before we were," Klusman said. "It was the 10th frame. Evan White was up. We figured we needed the first two strikes. He got the first and didn't get the second. Denison thought they had won. After the scores were tabulated, there was an error in Evan's score. They had him as a 248 and a 268. We had thought we lost and had accepted it. They rechecked the scores, and instead of losing by 16, we won by four. It was a lesson on my part as far as scorekeeping."
It was also a lesson on resilience for Coach Klusman's team.
"Our guys just never quit," he said. "They knew where we had to be."
White -- a freshman at Missouri Valley -- has been a pleasant addition for the Falcons. The recent Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week has a high-game of 290 this year. His season-high series (532) ranks fifth in all classes. White's 4674 total pins are third.
"He's far beyond his experience in years and age," Klusman said. "He's unflappable. He's been groomed for this situation and just thrives in it. He's one of the best bowlers I've ever seen, especially at a young age. He's really fun to watch."
Adam Denny, Jake Denny, Jackson Wigington, Nate Kay and Quinten Julian have joined White to form a steady lineup with the seventh-highest baker total in the state (9975).
"They're just solid and work really hard," Klusman said of his lineup.
The Falcons now turn their attention to Friday's Hawkeye Ten Bowling Tournament at the Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs. They figure to be the favorite to garner the elusive conference title.
"It would be really nice to win it," Klusman said. "No St. Albert team has ever won a Hawk Ten outright. It's something that we are shooting for. It's our goal, but there are a lot of tough teams. We can't take anybody for granted. We have to go to work. We haven't accomplished anything yet. So far, it's really a nice season, but to use a bowling adage -- it's like we got the first seven strikes, but we still have to finish the eighth, ninth and 10th. Those are always the toughest."
Trevor Maeder will have reports from Council Bluffs on Friday afternoon on Twitter (@TrevMaeder96). The complete interview with Coach Klusman can be heard below.