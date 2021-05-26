(Council Bluffs) -- The St. Albert boys golf team is in the state tournament for the first time in school history.
"It's a pretty special moment," Coach Mike Klusman said. "I can't lie. It's pretty cool."
The Falcons earned that honor at Friday's Class 1A District Meet in Anita, where they shot a 326 to win the district title.
"The boys played the course the night before," Klusman said. "They felt comfortable. The wheels never fell off. When they had a bad shot, they just rebounded and played to the best of their ability."
Rebounding and adapting have been a common theme for Coach Klusman's squad this year.
"We've played some good golf this year," he said. "When you have that experience, you are pretty fortunate that the boys are comfortable in the tournament setting. At the end of the day, we are just playing golf."
St. Albert has had no shortage of state tournament trips in baseball, basketball and football, so Klusman takes pride in adding golf to the list.
"Anytime you have success, word gets out," he said. "I'm fortunate to teach young men a game I love and am very passionate about."
Coach Klusman's son, Brett, was the medalist at districts with a 71.
While the younger Klusman has led the way this season, Lane Sundberg, Luke Hubbard, Gavin Summerville, Elliot Shaw and Camren Mardesen have also played big roles in the Falcons' success.
"These guys have been pushing each other the entire season," Klusman said. "When you have the internal competition, you get used to playing for a big spot. They are battle-tested, and it showed on Friday. Nothing got in their way of achieving what we set out to do."
The Falcons now turn their attention to Thursday and Friday's Class 1A State Golf Tournament in Newton. Unfortunately, St. Albert is entering the meet with little idea of what to expect.
"We won on Friday, and they shut the course down on Sunday," Klusman said. "We will walk the course on Wednesday. Hopefully, we will muddle our way through the first round and figure out the course. Hopefully, on the second day, we can put a special run together."
Klusman isn't afraid to admit his team has lofty goals.
"Ultimately, our goal is to win it," he said. "I feel if we don't let the moment get too big and just go out to play golf, I like our chances."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Klusman.