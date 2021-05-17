(Council Bluffs) -- The St. Albert boys soccer team is playing some of their best soccer as they prepare for the postseason.
"We are feeling good," Coach Todd Tarbox said. "We are on a roll right now and set up pretty nicely for the postseason."
It's been an up-and-down year for the Falcons, who started the year 4-0, lost five of their next seven, but are now a four-game winning streak thanks to victories over Atlantic, Thomas Jefferson, AHSTW and Harlan.
"It's a huge boost," Tarbox said about their recent streak. "We've got our offense figured out, which leads to more confidence for the boys."
Tarbox points to their win over previously top-ranked Beckman Catholic on May 1st as a turning point to their season.
"We came back with a lot of momentum," Tarbox said.
The Falcons have scored 23 goals over their four-match winning streak.
"I think we've maybe exceeded expectations," Tarbox said.
Freshman Brayden Shepard has a team-high 17 goals. That's also the total of goals scored by players named Gavin --- McIntosh (9) and Tarbox (8). Sam Wilber has eight goals for the Falcons. 8
The defense has been stellar, too, allowing only four goals during this run. Sophomore goalkeeper Chase Morton has muscled 42 saves.
"There's always room for improvement," Tarbox said. "We have some strong defenders in the back. There's a lot of leadership. They come out and play solid, which is what we need."
The Falcons conclude the regular season with showdowns against Lewis Central (Monday), Logan-Magnolia (Tuesday) before embarking on the postseason. St. Albert drew the top seed in Class 1A Substate and will face Tri-Center in a quarterfinal on Thursday. Underwood, AHSTW, Treynor, Logan-Magnolia, Riverside and Missouri Valley are also in the Falcons' substate.
"We are pretty excited," Coach Tarbox said. "We know the road to state goes through us. We are hoping to have some strong performances to get us there.
Tarbox made his comments on Monday's sports feature. Click below to hear the full interview.