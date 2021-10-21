(Corning) -- The St. Albert and Central Decatur girls and boys cross country teams ran to state qualifications to highlight the Class 1A state qualifying meet in Corning on Thursday.
The St. Albert girls went 1-2-3 while the Central Decatur boys scored three in the top six to claim district championships. Their counterparts — the Central Decatur girls and St. Albert boys — were good for second and also qualified for state.
Reese Duncan and Colin Lillie won individual championships for St. Albert. Duncan’s winning time was 21:12 while Lillie ran 16:53. Both juniors, Duncan dealt with a stress fracture heading into the season and only just recently started to feel like herself.
“This year was rough from the beginning,” Duncan said. “To come out here and have my best meet of the year was really important. This means a lot to me.”
Teammates Carly McKeever and Tyler Tingley placed second and third, respectively, as the Saintes scored 29 points in the win.
“We’ve been working towards this the whole season,” McKeever said. “We’ve been running together, and this has been the overall goal.”
“I feel really good and am really proud of the team,” Tingley added. “When I saw Carly and Reese go ahead I was like, “Get ‘em!’”
Smith made for a fourth St. Albert girl in the top eight, and Mallory Daley was the fifth scorer in 22nd overall.
“I think we did really well as a team,” Smith concluded. “I think this is what we’ve been working towards.”
Harrisen Bevan led the Central Decatur girls contingent in fourth place. Hadley Bell ran ninth, Aniston Jones took 10th and Abigail Leahy was 15th. The Cardinals finished second with 46 points.
“I started the race pretty conservative,” Bevan said. “I knew the second mile I just had to go. Every hill, I climbed up, and every down hill, I ran.”
Tri-Center freshman Quincey Schneckloth also qualified for state with a fifth place finish.
“I’m feeling pretty good about it,” she said. “I worked really hard this season just to do the best I could. I felt good about my run today.”
Other individual qualifiers at the meet included Heartland Christian freshman Grace Steinmetz and Riverside sophomore Becca Cody in sixth and seventh, respectively. View complete video interviews with the St. Albert foursome, Bevan and Schneckloth below.
Lillie’s big day was simply another win for the St. Albert junior. He’s had a tremendous season and has major hopes in Fort Dodge.
“It’s another step in the process,” he said. “State title is definitely the goal. We walked the course before and knew it was going to be hilly. We train on a hill every day, so that helped our team.”
Hadyn Piskorski placed ninth and scored eight for St. Albert, which also had Madelo Dang and Adam Denny in 11th and 12th on their way to 47 points.
That was only bettered by Central Decatur, which finished the day with 37 points to win the district championship. William Gillis and Vincent Carcamo led the way for the Cardinals in second and third.
“I felt a little sore and a little stiff,” Gillis said. “I could do better, but I feel fairly strong.”
“I ran here a while back,” Carcamo said. “I got better throughout the season, and it felt good to come out third today on such a hilly course and on a cold day.”
Gunner Smith was seventh while Tate Swartz and Joe Sheetz ran 13th and 15th, respectively, for CD in the win.
Heartland Christian freshman Nicholas Milner and Sidney senior Cole Jorgenson rounded out the top five and will also advance to state.
“I feel pretty good,” Jorgenson said. “I wasn’t feeling the best today, so I tried to keep it in my mind to push through everything. Get the race over with and see how I finish.”
Other individual qualifiers from the meet were Riverside sophomore Mason McCready (6th), Tri-Center junior Sean McGee (8th) and Lamoni junior Tyson McDole (10th). View complete video interviews with Lillie, Gillis, Carcamo and Jorgenson below.
Find complete results from the meet in the PDF below.