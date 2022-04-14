(Shenandoah) -- The St. Albert girls golf team posted a long-awaited tournament win on Thursday at the Fillie Invite.
The Saintes posted a 412 to edge Creston by 16 strokes.
Lainey Sheffield paced St. Albert's with a runner-up finish. The senior carded a 94 on the day.
"It was a great day," Sheffield said. "I played my game and did well."
Sheffield registered a 44 on the front nine and followed with a 50 on the backside.
"I've been struggling with my short game," she said. "But today, I pulled that off. I loved how open the fairways were. It was nice to play with those. Today was just about mental toughness. It was windy, but I was able to overcome that."
Alexis Narmi was the Saintes' second-highest scorer with a 103, while Ava Hughes tallied a 105, Lily Krohn posted a 119, and Kennedy Sanchez added a 141. Narmi and Hughes also medaled, taking eighth and ninth, respectively.
While Creston was second in the team standings, the Panthers did leave Shenandoah with the individual champion. Maria Groumoutis paced the clubhouse with a 93 thanks to a 46 on the front and 47 on the back.
"I thought did pretty good," she said. "I was a little worried on the back nine, but I saved it and parred my holes. It was windy, so I just tried to get there the best I could."
Teammate Mikaela Downing finished third with a 94 while Saige Johnston had a 96, Kate Foglesong finished with a 117, Josie Johnston added a 122, and Reece Kinsella carded a 151.
Shenandoah finished third in the team race, led Morgan McGargill's third-place finish. Sidney and Essex/Stanton rounded out the top five.
East Mills' Mallory Lang also recorded a top five by finishing fourth, while Ellie Ward (Sidney), Avery Dowling (Sidney) and Adelia Lydon (Red Oak) finished sixth, seventh and 10th, respectively.
Avery Joyce (Glenwood) and Allie Sandin (Essex/Stanton) also medaled.
Check out the full results, as well as video interviews with Groumoutis and Sheffield below.