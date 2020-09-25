(Council Bluffs) -- There have been some bumps and bruises along the way, but the St. Albert cross country teams are ready to kick it into high gear in the final month of the season.
The Falcons were put behind the eight-ball a tad due to injuries and quarantines because of COVID-19, but they are doing what they can.
"On the boys side, we are really trying to figure out the leaders of our team," Coach Russ Sindelar said. "The COVID quarantine hit us hard early in the year. We are still kinda dealing with that. Despite that, they've done surprisingly well."
The Falcons' top runners -- Collin Lillie and Hadyn Piskorski -- have both battled through some things this season. Lillie missed the early part of the season, but has since returned. Piskorski stepped up when Lillie was out, but was then hampered by a calf injury.
Chase Morton, Zach Williams, Owen Wise, Adam Denny and Nolan Smith have also been staples in the Falcons' lineup.
The girls squad has struggled to field a full team this year, but has not lacked in talent, paced by the emergence of sophomore Reese Duncan.
Duncan -- who also plays volleyball for the Saintes -- decided to run cross country after not doing so her freshman year. She hasn't missed a beat thus far, earning a No. 26 ranking in Class 1A by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches.
"She's a dual-sport athlete, which is pretty incredible," Sindelar said.
Carly McKeever was a state qualifier last year and has formed a nice 1-2 punch at the top of the lineup for the Saintes while Brenna Smith and Mallory Daley have also been on the course for the Saintes this season.
St. Albert has been at multiple talent-laden events, consistently competing with the likes of Atlantic, Glenwood, Harlan, Thomas Jefferson and Lewis Central among others. The competition they've faced throughout the season is only an advantage to them, according to Sindelar.
"The bigger schools in the Hawkeye Ten kinda train us throughout the year," he said. "It benefits us to run against better competition."
There are some big meets coming up for St. Albert in the month, including the Hawkeye Ten Meet at Denison on October 15th, which they hope to have a strong presence in.
"Our goals for the conference are to run against these teams we've seen all year," Sindelar said. "I always tell them, if you run your best time, things will take care of themselves."
St. Albert's next meet is scheduled for Saturday at Harlan. The complete interview with Coach Sindelar can be heard below.