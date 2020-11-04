(Council Bluffs) -- If St. Albert is to reach the state semifinals for the 13th time in school history, they will have to defeat the team that handed them their most recent loss.
The Falcons punched their ticket to a state quarterfinal with a gritty 20-8 win over South O'Brien last week.
"We played real well defensively and in special teams," Coach Jake Driver said.
St. Albert's defense stymied South O'Brien's explosive rushing attack to 127 yards on 38 totes.
"I'm a former defensive coordinator here," Driver said. "We are big run-sit guys. We were able to do that and stay assignment-sharp most of the game. We are able to fill our gaps, maintain our leverage and do what we were supposed to do."
Offensively, the Falcons took advantage of the opportunities given to them. Particularly, a blocked punt by David Helton that set up a St. Albert touchdown to give the Falcons a second-lead, which they hung on to.
"That enabled us to get a little bit of momentum," Driver said. "We were able to stay balanced and make adjustments in our run game in order to score points."
The victory marks the seventh consecutive for the Falcons. They entered the season with a new head coach, but returned many key pieces from last season.
"Being senior-loaded, I thought we could make the playoffs," Driver said. "Every year we had those goals, we've been able to fulfill one of them. The next goal is to get to the UNI Dome."
Up next for St. Albert is Logan-Magnolia, who perhaps inadvertently put the Falcons on the path they are on thanks to a 28-7 defeat of St. Albert back on September 4th.
"When we lost to Logan, we were 0-2," Driver said. "I brought our senior captains in and asked how they wanted their legacy to be. They've really responded with some great leadership. They've bought in what we've asked them to do."
Those senior leaders include the likes of Cy Patterson, Connor Cerny and Sam Rallis.
Logan-Magnolia has been a well-oiled machine this season, churning for 2,140 yards and 32 scores led by junior Gavin Maguire's 1,067 yards and 20 touchdowns.
"We really have to match their physicality," Driver said. "It doesn't seem like they rebuild, they just reload. They're a big, heavy, downhill run team. A little bit different than South O'Brien, they want to hit it off tackle a little bit more.
Offensively, Coach Driver hopes his team can do what they've done best on this seven-game winning streak....utilize their speed.
"We have got to find our mismatches when we can," he said. "If there is any and exploit those if we can."
Grant Hansen and Brian Bertini will have the call in Logan Friday night on KMA 960. The complete interview with Coach Driver can be heard below.