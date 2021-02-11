(Sidney) -- St. Albert survived and advanced with a 44-39 victory over Sidney to open Class 1A regional action Thursday night on KMA 960.
"We knew it was going to be a tough ball game down here," Coach Dick Wettengel said. "I was really impressed with their guard play. They're really young and well-coached, but I was really happy with the way we held our run in the second half."
The victory avenged one of St. Albert's 12 regular season losses -- a 61-54 defeat to Sidney on December 19th on their home floor.
"We were very motivated," said senior Makenna Shepard.
"Our defense definitely carried us," said freshman Missy Evezic, who was stellar for the Saintes on Thursday night.
The first half was a defensive battle. St. Albert led 14-7 after one and took a 20-12 lead into halftime.
The offenses found a rhythm in the third quarter, particularly Sidney's, as the Cowgirls posted an 11-0 run and outscored St. Albert 13-4 to take a 25-24 lead going into the fourth.
The fourth quarter featured more points than the entire first half. St. Albert regained the lead with a triple from Shepard, but Sidney countered with a trey from Chay Ward to regain a 32-30 lead.
The Saintes tied it at 32 and ultimately took a 34-32 lead. Sidney then scored five of the next seven and took a 37-36 lead with another triple from Ward.
"I think both teams realized it's play or go-home," Wettengel said of the back and forth final frame.
However, St. Albert closed the game on an 8-2 stretch, highlighted by some clutch free-throws from Shepard, who entered the evening as a 43 percent shooter.
"Those were big free throws at the end," Shepard said. "I had to take my time. It was just me and the basket."
Shepard finished the game with 11 points. She also pioneered St. Albert's defense.
"If we just keep our composure on defense, it's easier for us to win," Shepard said.
The 6-foot-3 inch Evezic had a breakout campaign, posting a game-high 14 points, including the first five of the game.
"She possesses some great size," Wettengel said. "We've got to use that to our advantage."
Lauren Williams added eight points for the Saintes. Allie Petry, who was limited in minutes due to an injury, tallied six points.
Ward and Avery Dowling paced Sidney with 10 points apiece. The Cowgirls' conclude their season at 11-9.
St. Albert improves to 7-13. The Saintes advance to a Class 1A Regional Quarterfinal against Fremont-Mills on Tuesday night, which can be heard on KMA 960.
"We are going to have to play consistent," Wettengel said. "Sometimes, we are Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. You can't do that this time of year, you have to be consistent through the ball game."
Complete interviews with Shepard, Evezic and Coach Wettengel can be viewed below.