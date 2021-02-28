(Greenfield) -- St. Albert’s season came down to who had the ball last in a thriller at Nodaway Valley high school as the Falcons were defeated by Grand View Christian 67-65 in overtime on the KMA X-Stream.
For St. Albert they may have been facing a team with more size and only one loss on the season but the Falcons were not intimidated and jumped out to an early 11-2 start.
“We came out pretty hot, they missed some shots and we took advantage of it,” head coach Larry Peterson said. “We knew they were going to make a run. I mean that’s a good team and they weren’t just going to run away, we knew they were going to make a run and they did and we talked about being able to weather that and handle it.”
The Thunder outscored the Falcons in the 2nd quarter but St. Albert held the 27-20 lead at the break. A large part of the Falcon charge was behind 10 first half points from senior Jeff Miller who finished the night with 28 points.
“Jeff is just phenomenal, he’s that kid that we’ve talked about all year. I don’t think he realizes how good he is, he puts so much pressure on himself and he never remembers the good things he does but he’s just tremendous for us,” Peterson said.
In the third quarter it started to become a back and forth battle. Grand View Christian took their first lead of the night at the 3:06 mark in the quarter and got up to a 34-31 advantage, thanks to guard play from Manny Hammonds who finished with 27 points to lead the Thunder. St. Albert would then shake up their defense to create more on ball pressure with a full court press.
“That’s just kind of what we do,” Peterson said. “We’ve got tremendous athletes on our team, we thought we might be able to press them and create some turnovers and it worked out for us.”
In the fourth quarter it was more of the same. Several ties and lead changes later and St. Albert found themselves down by two with 19 seconds left in the ball game and the ball in their possession. Cy Patterson took the ball down the court and kicked it out to the hot hand in Jeff Miller who got fouled on a three. You can hear the call below:
Miller hit the first two but couldn’t convert on the third and final attempt and after a failed attempt at a shot for the Thunder the game went to overtime tied at 61.
“We weren’t surprised to be in it at the end, that’s why it hurts so much,” Peterson said. “We knew we’d be there and give ourselves a chance it just didn’t work out.”
In overtime it was a slow defensive battle as Grand View Christian held the ball for the majority of the four minutes. St. Albert found themselves down once again by two points. 65-63 with 22 seconds left in the game. Click below to hear how it ended.
Josh Baucum finished the night with 25 points and the game winner for Grand View Christian. St. Albert finished the season one game/one shot away from a state tournament appearance and a 11-13 record. After the game head coach Peterson got a chance to speak about his seniors.
“I can't say enough about our seniors, I could go on and on about them,” Peterson said. “The senior leadership this year has just been outstanding and I don’t just mean the seniors that are out on the floor, the seniors that are on the bench and show up to practice every single day knowing that they may not even get to play but they’re at practice. I’m going to miss this group. It's a really good group of seniors and I wish it would’ve worked out different for them.”
To see the full interview with head coach Larry Peterson click below.