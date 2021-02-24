(Denison) -- St. Albert ends their season one game shy of a state tournament appearance with a loss to Kingsley-Pierson 64-44 on the KMA X-Stream2.
Things did not get off to a great start for St. Albert as the speed of Kingsley-Pierson in their full court press forced turnovers and the Panthers jumped out to an early 10-2 lead. But after a Dick Wettengel early timeout St. Albert got focused and ended the first quarter trailing by 3.
“That’s one thing I emphasized was in games like this you have to be consistent and even keeled emotionally,” Wettengel said. “You have to be able to withstand a run by the other team and then have the fortitude to make a run back on your own. I thought we were excellent in that department in the first half.”
Pearl Reisz got the offense rolling for St. Albert as she finished with 15 first half points and had her Saintes down 30-29 at the half.
“She had an awesome night, just played her tail off,” Wettengel said.
St. Albert continued that first half momentum into the third quarter by taking their first lead of the night 32-31 and stretching it to a 34-31 lead midday through the third quarter. With 2:15 to go in the quarter it was all tied at 36. That’s when the ballgame completely shifted. Kingsley-Pierson closed the quarter on a 16-3 run to push the lead to double digits.
“In the second half our emphasis was to take better care of the ball and we couldn’t do it tonight,” Wettengel said. “You’ve gotta give credit to who we were playing, they were very aggressive and a very good team. You just can’t make those mistakes in a game of this magnitude and get away with it, a good team is going to pounce on you when you do that.”
Kingsley-Pierson ended the game on a 28-8 run to advance to the state tournament. St. Albert loses two seniors for the program. Allie Petry and MaKenna Shepard. Wettengel spoke about what they have meant.
“Just great leadership all year, two D-1 athletes, and we are going to miss them terribly next year,” Wettengel said.
Kingsley-Pierson will take a trip to Des Moines for the Class 1A state tournament with a 23-1 record. S. Albert ends their season with a 10-13 record. Wettengel spoke on what he’s been most proud of with this team.
“Our girls were resilient and our saying this year was to flush it and they did a great job,” Wettengel said. “I was just really impressed with our toughness, we went on the road for three straight games and were able to defeat opponents on their home floor. I was just really impressed with our toughness.”
