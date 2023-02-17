(Council Bluffs) -- For the first time in school history, both the St. Albert girls and boys bowling teams will compete at the state tournament in Waterloo.
The Saintes qualified on Monday before the Falcons followed up with a state-qualifying performance of their own at the Thunderbowl on Tuesday.
“Pretty relieved, to be honest,” Coach Mike Klusman told KMA Sports. “We set our goals to make state for both teams and to accomplish that goal for both teams is absolutely incredible. I can’t lie. It’s a good feeling.”
The girls qualified for the first time with a team score of 2609 on Monday. Then, a trio of Saintes — Bailey Secrest, Georgie Bohnet and Alexis Narmi — all qualified for the individual state tournament with scores of 573, 528 and 517, respectively.
“You never know who is going to step up and have big day,” Coach Klusman said. “Obviously, Alexis, Bailey and Georgie, I think they have the top averages on our team, so it would be hard to say they didn’t have a shot at winning. But it’s bowling. It’s pressure, and I’m happy for them to show up on that day and perform.”
The boys followed with a qualifying score of their own, posting 3319 pins over their 15 Baker series. Defending 1A state champion Adam Denny had a 640 and was joined by his teammates Jackson Wigington — the district champion with a series score of 694 — and Cole Pekny (680 series) in also qualifying for the individual tournament.
“We were in a really tough district,” Coach Klusman said. “There were a lot of good bowlers in that district, so to get three of them out of there was really nice. Jackson winning it was a great moment for him. It’s tough because you want your whole team to qualify. Evan White missed by five pins, so it’s bittersweet, but we’ve got three kids at the table and I like our chances.”
St. Albert entered last year’s state tournament as one of the favorites to grab the state championship. Instead, Hawkeye Ten counterpart Shenandoah was crowned the champs. This year, Coach Klusman believes his team is better off for the experience of a year ago.
“We had a really good team (last year),” he said. “I expected we would win it last year to be honest, but then you realize that it’s really hard to win one of those. I think this year’s team is a little better seasoned and understand the format. I like our chances. I like the way our boys closed out to go to state. The last three games they averaged 270. That’s what we’ve worked on all season was closing and finishing and leaving no doubt about it. Hopefully, we can go up there and learn from what happened last year and make a decent run.”
The 1A team tournaments are slated for Monday in Waterloo while the individual tournaments are contested on Tuesday. Listen to much more with Coach Klusman in the full audio interview below.