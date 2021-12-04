(Clarinda) -- Led by Ella Klusman's 24 points, the St. Albert Saintes defeated Clarinda 66-29.
The game started well in the first quarter for the Saintes as they took a 20-7 lead going into the second quarter. However, the Cardinals outscored them 13-12 in the second quarter to make the halftime score 32-20.
Clarinda could only muster nine second-half points thanks to a great defensive effort from St. Albert.
“I did think we had a great second half,” St. Albert Girls Basketball Coach Dick Wettengel said. “We had a good start to the ball game too, which which got us rolling tonight. You know, built a little bit of a lead up early and then you know, maintain that they had a coloring to have a nice little come back some of that second quarter. But we responded well.
"I think we had a big three from Ella Klusman on a play that we ran during that run that Clarinda was making and kind of quieted that run a little bit and then we recovered and I thought defensively just really outstanding in the second half, I think maybe held them to nine points on a second half.”
The Saintes would outscore the Cardinals 34-9 in the second half. Wettengel credits both guards and the forwards for the defensive effort.
“Really the hustle you know, we have to hustle and get after it. You know our guards, play pretty reckless at times they get after you and we can do that a little bit more because we have two bigs backing them up,” Wettengel said. “If you do break us down and get through, you know, we do have a couple of bigs that can protect the basketball a little bit. So, we have a little bit of luxury, they're trying to put some good pressure on by the guards.”
Klusman, aforementioned, had 24 points and was also a big part of her team's defensive success.
“I just started off strong and I had my teammates there to keep picking me up and they help a lot even when I'm down they helped me up and I was on tonight so they they have a big part of my game,” Klusman said.
The Cardinals were led, unofficially, by Chloe Strait with 13 points. Amelia Hesse added nine points in the game as well. St. Albert received an 11 point effort from both Pearl Reisz and Lena Rosloniec.
The Saintes move to 2-1 on the young season and Clarinda falls to 2-2. The Cardinals will travel to Atlantic next Thursday, St. Albert heads back home to battle Creston on Tuesday.
You can watch the full interview with Wettengel and Klusman below.