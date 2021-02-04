(Council Bluffs) -- It's been a wild year for the St. Albert girls basketball team as they look to conclude the season with some consistency.
"It's been an odd year," Coach Dick Wettengel said.
Like many programs, the Saintes have dealt with COVID.
"We told our kids from the beginning that we were going to have to adapt and have a next-man-up philosophy," Wettengel said. "You just never know who is going to be missing at different parts of the year."
The Saintes enter their final game of the regular season at 7-11 with victories over Clarinda, Kuemper Catholic, Atlantic (twice), Red Oak (twice) and Thomas Jefferson. They have gone 6-4 since opening the year at 1-6.
Their 11 losses are Harlan (twice), Creston, Lewis Central, Underwood, Shenandoah, Sidney, Treynor, AHSTW, Denison-Schleswig and Abraham Lincoln.
Coach Wettengel feels his team's cohesion has been what's helped and hurt them this season.
"When we play together and get things moving, we can be awfully tough," he said. "We have enough weapons that we are capable of scoring both inside and out. Most of our lapses really stem from poor passing. We'll have a two or three-minute segment where we don't compete well with the opponent. That usually stems from a lot of turnovers. You can't have those minutes that are lacking."
Senior Allie Petry has paced the Saintes this season with 17.9 points per game while shooting 54 percent from the field. The Iowa State volleyball commit also averages 7.1 rebounds per game. Junior Lauren Williams averages double figures with 10.7 points per contest and leads the team in steals. Pearl Reisz has 8.4 points per game.
Junior Allison Narmi has had a presence in the paint, where she is currently averaging 5.8 rebounds per game.
"We've had a host of guards at times this year," Wettengel said about his lineup. "We are still just trying to find that right combination."
Makenna Shepard has also been a contributor for the Saintes while 6-foot-3 freshman Missy Evezic and 6-foot-2 sophomore Lena Rosloniec come off the bench to provide a spark. However, there have been some growing pains.
"Those kids just don't have the experience and are learning on the fly," Wettengel said. "They are going to make mistakes. That's how you grow and get better. We are looking for bright futures from them, but there's been a learning curve, too."
St. Albert has only one game left in the regular season, and it's a tilt with 4A No. 1 Glenwood Thursday night on KMA-FM 99.1.
The Rams are 14-3 this season and have not lost to a school from Iowa and pose a tall challenge for a St. Albert squad searching for stability before embarking on postseason play.
"We have to be consistent," Wettengel said. "Especially against a team the caliber of Glenwood. There is constant pressure from them. Our focus really has to be sharp. It's going to take focus for 32 minutes to compete with them."
Trevor Maeder and Brian Bertini will have the call on KMA-FM 99.1. Tipoff is 6 p.m. The complete interview with Coach Wettengel can be heard below.