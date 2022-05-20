(Council Bluffs) -- It has been a roller-coaster season for the St. Albert girls soccer team, but they are riding high heading into Tuesday's Class 1A regional semifinal against Underwood.
The Saintes (8-10) extended their season with a 3-2 win over Harlan. Wednesday's victory avenged a regular-season defeat to the Cyclones.
The win capped a busy day for some girls on the soccer team that contributed to St. Albert's girls golf program's first-ever state qualification.
"The girls had a good battle," said St. Albert girls soccer coach Chris Hughes. "I don't think everybody's head was in it right away, but the girls battled and got the win."
The postseason dub was the most recent high in a season of twists for the Saintes. They've shown glimpses of brilliance and promise but have been victims of a tough schedule and some youthful pieces in their lineup.
"These girls are fighting and playing hard," Hughes said. "A few breaks here and there, and we could be like 12-5, but that's how the season has gone. Some days, we look fatigued. In some games, we've competed with the best around the state. It's been a fun year, and the girls are still learning."
Long term, the Saintes' talented and young core has Coach Hughes excited for the future.
"When I look across the state, I don't think we are far away from everybody else," Hughes said. "Realistically, I don't think we're far from taking the next step."
Ella Klusman has scored 25 goals this season, including three in the win over Harlan.
"Ella is a gamer," Hughes said. "She can take you one-on-one and hit shots with both feet. The girls have done a great job of getting her the ball when needed."
Lily Krohn, Kirsten Piskorski, Paige Sundberg, Olivia Gardner, Tyler Tingley, Kennedy Sanchez, Mallory Daley and Janet Delgado have also scored for the Saintes this year. And Katelynn Hendricks, Anna Helton and Missy Evezic have also been routine contributors.
Defensively, the Saintes have uniquely relied on two goalies -- Evezic and Sophie Sheffield.
It's not crazy to think the Saintes could put together a postseason push. However they must get past 1A No. 6 Underwood (11-2) in a regional semifinal on Tuesday.
"We have to get our first touch better and take care of the ball," Hughes said. "If we do that, we have a chance. On any given day, someone can win or lose. We have to play one of our best games of the year."
The Saintes enter the game as underdogs but don't tell them that.
"As the great Ric Flair said, 'to be the man, you gotta beat the man,'" said Hughes. "And that's our goal on Tuesday."
Check out the full interview with Coach Hughes below.