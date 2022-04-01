(Council Bluffs) -- The St. Albert girls tennis team kicked off their 2022 season on a strong note Tuesday.
The Saintes had little trouble in their season-opening win, dispatching crosstown rival Thomas Jefferson for a 9-0 victory.
"This is a good start," said Co-Coach Teri Miller. "We were pleased with the results."
Coach Miller's team is led this year by junior Landry Miller. The reigning Hawkeye Ten runner-up opened the season with an 8-4 win over Thomas Jefferson's Faith Christensen.
"The mental game is a huge part," Coach Miller said. "Landry has done a good job of exercising the discipline she needed to adjust to the outdoor parameters. She maintained continuous play and forced her opponent to beat her."
Miller is the No. 1 in the lineup, but the Saintes have incredible depth.
Senior Allison Narmi returns after pairing with Landry to finish fifth in Class 1A doubles action last year.
"She's invaluable when it comes to the mental edge of the game," Coach Miller said. "She's always positive and makes everyone she plays with better."
Alexis Narmi notched eight wins in singles action last year. She will play golf and tennis this season, while Georgie Bohnet, Lily Barnes and Mari Valdivia are currently in the lineup.
"We don't have just one player," Coach Miller said. "We have a strong lineup. We feel good about the strengths of our team. I'm excited to see what we can do across the lineup this year."
The Saintes should be among the contenders for a Hawkeye Ten title. And it wouldn't be a surprise to see them make a postseason push.
"The beginning of the season is about trying new things," Coach Miller said. "We are just trying to make sure we have the best product we can when it comes to postseason play. We are going to work together and see what we can do to put the best team out there in May."
St. Albert's next meet is on Tuesday against Abraham Lincoln.
Check out the full interview with Coach Miller below.