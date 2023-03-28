(Council Bluffs) -- The weather may not be cooperating to the fullest, but St. Albert golf is ready for another season on the course.
Last year, the St. Albert girls made their first-ever state tournament appearance, but a nearly complete roster turnover may pose some obstacles for the Saintes in 2023.
“As far as the girls go, it’s gonna be challenging,” St. Albert golf head coach Mike Klusman said. “Two of our golfers have decided to run track this year, so that makes our girls team a little thin, but we’ve got some nice young prospects coming up, which should help. It’s gonna be a challenge but I think we’re up to the task.”
Still, with returning players like Alexis Narmi and newcomers like freshman Grace Christensen, the Saintes will look to carry last year’s momentum into this season.
“Once you have a team that gets [to state], you can kind of put together a formula that will work to help bring confidence to these young ladies so that they can improve their game,” Klusman said. “It’s a numbers game. You kind of know what you have to shoot in order to have a chance to qualify for the state tournament. Our goal all season is to get as close to those numbers as possible.”
On the boys side, St. Albert brings back three players from last year’s varsity squad: Gavin Sommerville, Max Goltl and Sam Gubbels.
[The boys] have shown some improvement,” Klusman said. “With the weather this year, we haven’t been able to get out and practice much. As always, I set my expectations high, so hopefully we’ll get some good rounds in.”
Weather always makes life hard on Spring sports athletes, and that narrative persists with the Saintes and Falcons golfers.
“Unfortunately, it seems like our Springs are getting wetter and colder,” Klusman said. “It poses a big challenge because you can’t really replicate playing the game indoors. I just try to have the kids do drills and you can always chip and putt in your house. As long as you can finetune those and maintain them throughout the year, you can show some improvement early on in the season.”
Improving skills around the greens will be a point of emphasis for St. Albert this year.
“This year, we’re gonna focus on the short game a lot,” Klusman said. “Everybody knows that’s where you lose all your strokes, 100 yards and in. Last week, I reiterated to the team how important it is to work on your short game because if you three-putt from five feet, you might as well have gone out of bounds on your tee shot. You just try to focus on how important the short game is, because if you have a great short game, you can salvage a lot of scores.”
Even with a good amount of question marks surrounding both boys and girls teams, St. Albert will look to reload and attack the season with high goals.
“Both the boys and the girls teams know that my ultimate goal is to win and to get to state,” Klusman said. “[I want to] instill the confidence that we can do what it takes to get to that level. I feel confident… The kids love the game and they love working hard, so we’ll see what happens.”
The Saintes open their season with the Lynx 9-hole Invitational at Dodge Riverside Golf Club in Council Bluffs April 4, while the Falcons will first tee it up at the Lewis Central Tournament at Fox Run April 13.
Click below to hear the full interview with Klusman from Tuesday's KMA Sports Feature.