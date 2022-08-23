(Marion) -- St. Albert graduate Jackson Allmon ended his swimming career as one of the most prolific swimmers KMAland has ever seen.
Allmon is now putting his swimming expertise to use at the coaching level. The former Lewis Central and University of Iowa swimmer was recently hired as the head coach at Linn-Mar.
"I've known in the back of my head that I would always be part of the swimming community," Allmon said. "But I never expected to coach."
Allmon anticipated working in intercollegiate athletics when his athletic career ended, but an opportunity to work with the Iowa Flyers program persuaded him to pursue a coaching career instead.
"The experience of working with more senior, elite-level athletes and staying true to my roots (intrigued me)," he said. "It was a challenge I wanted to take on. There's a lot of motivation. That's what intrigued me."
Allmon has worked with swimmers at all levels and welcomes the opportunity to work at the high school level.
"It will definitely be challenging," he said. "They're already developed. The goal is to get them over the peak. Coaching high school swimmers, there's more intention and focus. My job is to find the competitive edge. How can we make up the hundredth and tenth of a second advantages?"
As he embarks on a high school coaching career, Allmon hopes to use some the knowledge gained from competing for coaching legends such as long-time Lewis Central head coach Bruce Schomburg and Iowa head coach Marc Long.
"I learned a lot," Allmon said. "One thing I took away from (Schomburg) is how dedicated and loyal he was to his swimmers. He wasn't afraid to show up to the pool two or three times a day. He was always there and had a positive attitude. That's something I want to instill with my swimmers."
Allmon says Coach Long prepared him for the business-like approach to coaching.
"He was matter-of-fact. That is needed when you're trying to manage 200-plus swimmers from ages five to 18. There was a lot to take away from him."
Development will be important in Allmon's program.
"I'm going to take this as an opportunity to learn," he said.
