(Ames) -- Former St. Albert star Allie Petry is into her sophomore season as part of Iowa State's volleyball program.
If her first year is any indication, Petry is in store for a productive season and career.
Petry appeared in 100 sets last year and was one of only four Cyclones to play in all 28 matches.
Petry joined Upon Further Review on Wednesday to recap her freshman year and highlight her sophomore season.
"I'm so excited after the season I had last year," Petry said. "It's exciting to see how practices are going. I'm so excited to get back into the groove of volleyball."
Petry's contributions during her freshman season were a pleasant surprise.
"It was nerve-wracking," she said. "But I leaned on my teammates. Coming in, I didn't expect to play as much as I did. I came in and worked my butt off every single day. It paid off in the end."
The transition from 1A high school volleyball to the Big 12 took some time.
"It was a big change," she said. "The players are bigger, but my teammates helped me."
Petry cites the Cyclones' NCAA Tournament trip as the highlight of her freshman year.
"Not a lot of people get there," she said. "That was cool to experience."
Petry was a phenomenal hitter for the Saintes in high school, but she played in the libero/defensive specialist role at Iowa State last year. She already has 38 digs in the Cyclones' first six matches of 2022.
"At Iowa State, they really preach defense," she said. "Their back row players are great. They've taught me that defense is great."
As she grows her defensive skills, Petry is also trying to become more of a vocal leader.
"I'm working on bringing energy every day," she said. "Having all that experience underneath me is nice."
Check out much more with Petry below.