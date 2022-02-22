(Clarinda) -- A pair of key defensive plays from Carter White, two big free throws and plenty of rebounds from Dan McGrath and a patient offensive strategy in the fourth quarter lifted St. Albert to a 48-44 Class 1A district final win over East Mills on Tuesday.
White’s 20 points led all scorers, but a pair of defensive plays on a late possession may have saved the game. With St. Albert’s eight-point lead dwindled down to one, White drew the toughest defensive assignment in trying to check East Mills junior Mason Crouse.
Crouse found his way into the lane and went to one of his patented runners, but White swatted the ball out of bounds. Moments later, the St. Albert senior picked up a loose ball for a steal, was fouled and calmly sank his third and fourth free throws of the fourth.
“None of the Whites are known as big defenders,” White said of his key possession. “I knew he was going up, and I just jumped as high as I could, honestly.”
While the free throws gave St. Albert a 46-43 lead, there was still some time for the Wolverines to rally. The Falcons, though, put Davis McGrew on the line. He hit one of two with Dan McGrath grabbing his 16th rebound of the night on the miss. The senior was fouled and hit two more clutch free throws to clinch the win.
“I was just locked in and trying to focus on the situation,” McGrath said. “I hit two big free throws in a win against Denison earlier this year. I knew I was able to put them in.”
McGrath’s clutch shots put away a game that featured five lead changes and eight ties, and it sends St. Albert into a substate final rematch with top-ranked and undefeated Grand View Christian.
“Honestly, it kind of went the way we thought it would,” Coach Larry Peterson said. “We have a lot of respect for (East Mills Coach Kevin Schafer). He’s a fantastic coach, and he was ready for anything we did. He did a great job of having his guys ready for us and we talked before the game that it would be a dogfight all the way through.”
“It’s always tough when you get this late in the postseason,” White added. “I thought we really rallied together, and when they went on their runs we responded.”
After a slow shooting start and just one point in the first, White started to put things together and found a rhythm in the second. He scored seven of his team’s 15 points in that period and added another six each in the third and fourth periods. He was also a key ball-handler when the Falcons decided to take the air out of the ball in the fourth period.
“We’ve got three guys we’re very confident in handling the ball and a fourth guy if we need to,” Peterson said. “I thought we could spread them out a bit, get some one-on-one matchups and our boys were strong with the ball. If we could get by their guy and get a layup then that’s what we would take.”
Colin Lillie joined White in double figures with 10 points while McGrath had seven to go with his 16 grabs. Chase Morton pitched in six, and Jaxson Lehnen had five.
East Mills got 17 points and 11 rebounds from Braden West and 14 points and six assists out of Crouse, who missed about five minutes of game time in the first half due to foul trouble. The Wolverines (18-6) will return all five of their starters and all eight of Tuesday night’s contributors.
The Falcons (12-11), meanwhile, get another shot at Grand View Christian on Saturday at Dowling Catholic. The two teams met in a substate final last season with GVC winning a 67-65 thriller.
“We’ve seen (7-footer Daniel Tobiloba) a few times now,” Coach Peterson said. “I think we’ll be ready for him. The boys are actually excited to get a crack at them. I think we’ll go up and play well.”
“They’re obviously a great team,” White added. “They’ve got the same guys back, but we’ve got some guys that are ready to come up. It only takes one game, so why not?”
Check out video interviews with Coach Peterson, White and McGrath below.