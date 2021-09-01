(Council Bluffs) -- The Week 2 KMA Football Game of the Week is in Council Bluffs, where St. Albert hopes to bounce back from a tough season-opening loss when they host Riverside in a district opener.
The youthful Falcons opened the season with a tough 35-2 loss to Treynor last Friday.
"We played really hard," Coach Jake Driver said. "I gotta give credit to Treynor. We will make some adjustments like we do every single year, get better and move forward."
Friday night's defeat was St. Albert's first look at a roster tasked with replacing 12 seniors from a state semifinalist team in 2020.
"We had a lot of guys making their first or second start," Driver said. "We are trying to get everyone on the same page. I think we can do some good things if we do that."
Junior quarterback Brendan Monahan is one of the few seasoned pieces for the Falcons. He returns to the offense after throwing for 698 yards and 10 touchdowns as a sophomore.
"You are always happy when you return your signal-caller," Driver said. "He didn't have the game he would have liked to have had in Week 1, but I think he's going to have a big year for us."
The Helton brothers -- John and David -- expect to do some big things from the running back and wide receiver positions in an enhanced role this season while Keaton Barnes is the veteran piece in the trenches.
Driver also expects Camren Mardesen, Brandon McCall, Tony Busch and Sam Gubbels to be mainstays in the Falcons' lineup this season.
"We are junior and sophomore heavy with only two seniors," Driver said. "We just have to keep plugging away and move on."
The Class A No. 9 Falcons hope to bounce back this Friday, but the task is daunting with Class A No. 8 Riverside coming to town for a District 7 opener. St. Albert has the 16-2 edge in the series, including the last 15. Last year, St. Albert overcame adverse conditions to post a 21-14 victory. The Falcons' win ultimately led them to a district title.
"It seems like the last few years we have played them in a muddy muck," Driver said. "They thought they could have handed it to us if it wasn't raining, and we thought we could have won by more, so it should be a great game. We will try to build on what we did last week and eliminate some mistakes."
The Bulldogs posted a 41-20 win over Red Oak in their season opener, led by the dynamic duo of Austin Kremkoski and Rhett Bentley. Kremkoski -- the reigning KMAland A/1A/2A Offensive Player of the Year -- threw for 127 yards and two scores while also rushing for 91 yards and a score. Bentley toted the rock 25 times for 172 yards and three scores.
"They do a lot of what we would like to do offensively," Driver said. "They run the football and throw the football vertically. Coach Frain does a tremendous job of getting his guys ready to play and putting his athletes in positions to make play. Those two guys (Kremkoski and Bentley) are probably two of the premier athletes in our districts. Their ability to make plays is something we have to pay attention to."
Offensively, Driver hopes his team learned from the mistakes that plagued them in the loss to Treynor.
"We need to execute better," he said. "Our backs have to run harder and more downhill. We aren't going to be Imposing physically, so we have to use our athleticism and speed to sustain drives."
Trevor Maeder and Tom Moore have the call Friday night on KMA Sports' YouTube Channel. Pregame coverage begins at 6 p.m. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Driver.