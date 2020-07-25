H-10 logo 2018.jpg
Hawkeye Ten Conference

(KMAland) -- St. Albert and Lewis Central have placed three each on the first team All-Hawkeye Ten Conference baseball.

The co-champions shared the high number on the first team with Cy Patterson, Lance Wright and Isaac Sherrill as the choices for the Falcons while Jonah Pomrenke, Easton Dermody and Bryson Sharon all took honors for the Titans. Patterson and all three from LC were tabbed unanimous choices.

Other unanimous picks went to Clarinda’s Cooper Neal, Harlan’s Connor Bruck and Kyle Berg of Kuemper Catholic.

Atlantic’s Grant Sturm, Michael Shull of Clarinda, Denison-Schleswig’s Braiden Heiden and Jack Mendlik, Glenwood’s Michael Mulkerrin, Harlan’s Brenden Bartley and Truman Haukap of Kuemper also landed on the first team.

Check out the second team and honorable mention choices below….

SECOND TEAM 

Kayden Anderson, 8th, Glenwood

Landon Couse, FR, Red Oak

Jayme Fritts, SO, Glenwood

Nathan Gallup, JR, Denison-Schleswig

Ryan Genereux, SR, St. Albert

Braden Knight, JR, Shenandoah

Jeff Miller, JR, St. Albert

Alex Monson, SO, Harlan

Joey Moser, JR, Harlan

Colin Mullenix, JR, Atlantic

Colbey Roth, SR, Lewis Central 

Will Schenkelberg, SO, Kuemper Catholic

Wyatt Schmitt, FR, Clarinda

Austin Tigges, JR, Kuemper Catholic

Jordan Wardlow, SR, Lewis Central

Carter Wessel, JR, Denison-Schleswig

HONORABLE MENTION 

Isaiah Ahrenholtz, JR, Harlan

Dawson Bond, FR, Red Oak

Brayton Chestnut, SR, Creston

Chad Fisher, SR, Glenwood

Gavin Gillam, SR, Creston

Luke Hicks, JR, Kuemper Catholic

Tyler Huttmann, SR, Lewis Central 

Caden Johnson, FR, Glenwood

Gunner Kirchhoff, JR, Atlantic

Brett Klusman, JR, St. Albert

Luke Latham, SR, Creston

Nathan Lindsay, SR, Clarinda

Nick Mather, SR, Shenandoah

Eric Matthai, JR, St. Albert

Nolan Miller, SR, Lewis Central

Lane Nelson, SO, Atlantic

Blake Pottebaum, JR, Kuemper Catholic 

Evan Turin, JR, Denison-Schleswig