(KMAland) -- St. Albert and Lewis Central have placed three each on the first team All-Hawkeye Ten Conference baseball.
The co-champions shared the high number on the first team with Cy Patterson, Lance Wright and Isaac Sherrill as the choices for the Falcons while Jonah Pomrenke, Easton Dermody and Bryson Sharon all took honors for the Titans. Patterson and all three from LC were tabbed unanimous choices.
Other unanimous picks went to Clarinda’s Cooper Neal, Harlan’s Connor Bruck and Kyle Berg of Kuemper Catholic.
Atlantic’s Grant Sturm, Michael Shull of Clarinda, Denison-Schleswig’s Braiden Heiden and Jack Mendlik, Glenwood’s Michael Mulkerrin, Harlan’s Brenden Bartley and Truman Haukap of Kuemper also landed on the first team.
Check out the second team and honorable mention choices below….
SECOND TEAM
Kayden Anderson, 8th, Glenwood
Landon Couse, FR, Red Oak
Jayme Fritts, SO, Glenwood
Nathan Gallup, JR, Denison-Schleswig
Ryan Genereux, SR, St. Albert
Braden Knight, JR, Shenandoah
Jeff Miller, JR, St. Albert
Alex Monson, SO, Harlan
Joey Moser, JR, Harlan
Colin Mullenix, JR, Atlantic
Colbey Roth, SR, Lewis Central
Will Schenkelberg, SO, Kuemper Catholic
Wyatt Schmitt, FR, Clarinda
Austin Tigges, JR, Kuemper Catholic
Jordan Wardlow, SR, Lewis Central
Carter Wessel, JR, Denison-Schleswig
HONORABLE MENTION
Isaiah Ahrenholtz, JR, Harlan
Dawson Bond, FR, Red Oak
Brayton Chestnut, SR, Creston
Chad Fisher, SR, Glenwood
Gavin Gillam, SR, Creston
Luke Hicks, JR, Kuemper Catholic
Tyler Huttmann, SR, Lewis Central
Caden Johnson, FR, Glenwood
Gunner Kirchhoff, JR, Atlantic
Brett Klusman, JR, St. Albert
Luke Latham, SR, Creston
Nathan Lindsay, SR, Clarinda
Nick Mather, SR, Shenandoah
Eric Matthai, JR, St. Albert
Nolan Miller, SR, Lewis Central
Lane Nelson, SO, Atlantic
Blake Pottebaum, JR, Kuemper Catholic
Evan Turin, JR, Denison-Schleswig